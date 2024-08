UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Nurmagomedov Outworks Sandhagen to Stay Undefeated

On Saturday, Aug. 3, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The event featured a showdown between top bantamweights.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Umar Nurmagomedov def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Shara Magomedov def. Michał Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marlon “Chito” Vera by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:44

Mackenzie Dern def. Lupita Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Joel Alvarez def. Elvis Brener by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 3:36

Azamat Murzakanov def. Alonzo Menifield by KO (punches). Round 2, 3:18

Kauê Fernandes def. Mohammad Yahya by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:45

Shamil Gaziev def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Guram Kutateladze def. Jordan Vucenic by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Sam Hughes def. Victoria Dudakova by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jai Herbert def. Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Sedriques Dumas def. Denis Tiuliulin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)