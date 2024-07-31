UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Preview and Predictions

Quickly becoming the UFC’s home away from home oversea, the promotion heads back over to Abu Dhabi this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov. The two bantamweights with their names on the marquee are two of the most well-rounded fighters in the division as perennial contender Cory Sandhagen looks to win his fourth straight bout while giving Umar Nurmagomedov his first professional loss along the way. Nurmagomedov has been cruising through the bantamweight division since signing with the UFC but a main event against a fighter of Sandhagen’s caliber is a marked step up in competition and will serve as a good barometer for where the Russian destroyer sits near the top of the pack at 135 pounds.

The co-main event is a middleweight showdown between popular prospect Shara Magomedov and veteran UFC fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk. Magomedov fought in the last card that took place in Abu Dhabi, scoring a third-round TKO over short-notice opponent Antonio Trocoli. Before the finish, many fans were critical of Magomedov for not showing the devastating skills that have been hyped up from his time outside the promotion. His opponent, Oleksiejczuk, has lost his last two fights and a total of three of his last four bouts. The Polish fighter needs a victory over a high-profile prospect like Magomedov to reassert his relevance within the organization.

Also on the main card is a highly anticipated bantamweight clash between former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera and former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo has won both of his fights since moving up to bantamweight, scoring a decision win over Rob Font and then submitting former divisional champion Cody Garbrandt in his most recent outing. A win over a recent title challenger like Vera would do wonders for Figueiredo’s chances of a title shot in his next appearance inside the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Andrew Sumian and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s edition of Toe-to-Toe.

Cory Sandhagen puts his three-fight winning streak on the line against undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov; can Sandhagen remove Nurmagomedov from the ranks of the unbeaten?

Sumian: Every so often, a fight comes along where I am truly torn on what the outcome is going to be. This is one of those fights. In regards to matchmaking, the UFC matchmakers could not have put together a more unpredictable, exciting and significant fight for the surging UFC bantamweight division. This division has undoubtedly established itself as the second best division behind lightweight and continues to get better on a yearly basis.

The lore of Umar Nurmagomedov is undeniable, plain and simple. Having the name Nurmagomedov simply means you are meant to be great and the stakes could not be higher for this top bantamweight contender. Since joining the UFC in 2021, Nurmagodemov has compiled a 5-0 record and made it look easier every time he has stepped foot in the cage. He is the brother of Usman Nurmagodemov, and the cousin of Khabib Nurmamedgov, which can only accentuate what the expectations are for the 28-year-old prospect. The Russian native is an extraordinary grappler and continues to get better with every performance. A win over Cory Sandhagen will undoubtedly put him in the conversation of title challengers in 2025.

There is simply nothing negative an MMA fan can say about Sandhagen. The Colorado native has continued to establish himself as one of the three best bantamweights in the world, despite multiple setbacks in the last several years. Most recently, Sandhagen has compiled a 3-0 record against the likes of Song Yadong, Rob Font, and Marlon Vera. He is a difficult matchup for any of the ranked bantamweights, due to his dynamic striking style, rare length, and unorthodox movement. Sandhagen will need to be the ultimate disrupter and put an end to Nurmagomedov’s hype with an impressive performance, if he hopes to fight for the undisputed belt before the end of his career.

This is a matchup between two of the most talented bantamweights in the world. Sandhagen is a known commodity, who continues to defeat many of the very best bantamweights in the world in convincing fashion. He has fallen short against the elite of the division, and this has increasingly made it more difficult for him to hold onto his top-five ranking. A win against Nurmagomedov will guarantee Sandhagen a title shot against the winner of Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. On the other hand, we have Nurmagodemov, who is certainly talented, but still a mystery. He has yet to fight a top-10 UFC bantamweight, and this will be a significant step-up in competition for the up-and-coming contender. A win over Sandhagen will put Nurmagodemov in a position to fight for the belt in 2025 and carry on his family’s legacy.

Nurmagodemov will likely find himself fighting for a title in his UFC career. However, it will not be at the expense of Cory Sandhagen. Sandhagen is simply too good and too proven to lose to Nurmagodemov at this point in his career. The number-two ranked bantamweight contender will utilize his experience, length and striking to stay away from Nurmagodemov’s strengths and win via convincing unanimous decision. Sandhagen will get his shot in 2025 and has a very good chance of beating either O’Malley or Dvalishvili. This will be a great experience for Nurmagodemov and will prepare him for the future that is to come.

Petela: This is going to be an eye-opening experience for many mixed martial arts fans, my colleague included. It simply won’t be a competitive fight. Cory Sandhagen is an exceptional fighter, and he is very hard to look good against, even in victory. However, that is exactly what Umar Nurmagomedov will do this weekend.

I expect Nurmagomedov to absolutely run through Sandhagen, as dominantly as Aljamain Sterling did back when the pair met as newcomers near the top of the division. This one plays out with Nurmagomedov scoring an early takedown, working to the back of Sandhagen and forcing a quick tap via rear-naked choke before the end of the first round. It will show any doubters that Umar Nurmagomedov is an absolute monster and a legitimate threat to whoever is holding the belt when he gets a crack at the title.

Shara Magomedov has a ton of hype behind him but hasn’t quite delivered since joining the UFC; does he finally have a breakout performance against Michal Oleksiejczuk?

Petela: No. Shara Magomedov, or “Shara Bullet” is just not nearly as good as people want him to be, because he looks so scary. He defeated Antonio Trocoli, mostly due to Trocoli’s exhaustion, but if it weren’t for Trocoli gassing out, it would be totally fair to say that, just like many Scandinavian people, Magomedov is all Swedish and no Finnish.

He probably wins this weekend over a decent name in Michal Oleksiejczuk but it won’t be anything special. The crowd will roar in Abu Dhabi because he is a local favorite but the win won’t be a statement to show that he will ever be ready to compete with someone near the elite level in the middleweight division.

Sumian: My colleague broke this down perfectly. Magomedov is a fantastic striker with a lot of flashy moves. However, he is not going to be a champion nor a top-tier contender in his UFC career. The UFC has given a perfect opponent in Oleksiejczuk and he will be able to put his striking on display come Saturday. Magomedov will win a 29-28 decision and continue to move up the ranks. Oleksiejczuk is certainly a live dog in this bout, but I favor Magodemov being able to get it done when it is all said and done.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: The loser of Tony Ferguson versus Michael Chiesa needs to retire. Actually, both should retire despite the outcome. Ferguson has been an incredible watch throughout his entire career, but it is getting harder and harder to watch with every Octagon appearance in the last few years. On other hand, Chiesa has simply not lived up to the hype and is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. I would not expect this fight to be a barburner, and the winner will likely win a boring yet convincing decision.

Petela: Denis Tiuliulin. He has struggled in the UFC. He has gone just 1-4 during his tenure and has lost his last three consecutive bouts. Should he drop his bout against Sedriques Dumas, another relatively unknown fighter, it will likely be the end of his run with the world’s premiere MMA promotion.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes. Both men need a win. They each dropped their debut bouts with the UFC and going 0-2 would be a bad look. That should light a fire under both of them and lead to fireworks inside the cage. Yahya will have the crowd behind him, fighting in his home country and just an hour and a half from his hometown of Dubai. This clash should get the arena rocking early and whoever wins it will probably come in devastatingly emphatic fashion.

Sumian: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo could probably headline its own UFC fight night. These are two of the most exciting bantamweights currently on the UFC roster. The only issue in this fight is Vera, who has continuously shown he is too conservative. Hopefully, Figeuredo can bring out the dog in him and give fight fans a showing we know both combatants are capable of. I expect this fight to be awesome from start to finish.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Cory Sandhagen. I do not believe he will finish Nurmagomedov, but this is going to be one of those decision wins that truly shows there are levels to this game. He will defeat Umar 49-46 and showcase his skills consistently throughout. Cory Sandhagden could very well be the best bantamweight in the world, and this will only be more convincing after Saturday’s performance.

Petela: Mackenzie Dern. She needs a win, and she will deliver the best way she knows how – by submission. She takes on Lupita Godinez, who will have the edge in the striking department, and Dern will have to get this fight to the mat in order to implement her game plan. At this point in her career, she is not a supremely talented wrestler and may struggle to get a takedown, but, once she does, it will only take one for her to methodically advance positions and eventually secure a submission victory.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Originally, Nick Diaz was slated to be taking on Vicente Luque on this card, and every Diaz fan should be thankful that the fight fell through. Diaz is an absolute legend, and was one of the most fun fighters to watch when he was in or around his prime. Those days have two things in common with the hairs on my head – they are gone, and they aren’t coming back. It would be a shame to see the aging superstar back in the cage again looking like a shell of himself, so fix up a full meal and give thanks to the combat sports gods for getting it right this time and pulling strings so that the leader of the Diaz Army isn’t making another walk to the Octagon.

Sumian: A work bonus. A work bonus is called a bonus, because it is not guaranteed. It is, in many ways, a present for doing your job and doing it well. This card is exactly that. Fight fans will be treated to a stellar UFC Fight Night featuring many of the organization’s bright stars on a big stage. We don’t get fight nights like this often. When they come around, they should be appreciated and cherished just like getting a work bonus.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET) BW: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Sandhagen Nurmagomedov MW: Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Magomedov Oleksiejczuk BW: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Figueiredo Vera WW: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa Chiesa Chiesa Women’s StrawW: Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupita Godinez Godinez Dern LW: Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener Alvarez Alvarez Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET) LHW: Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov Menifield Menifield LW: Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes Yahya Yahya HW: Shamil Gaziev vs. Don’Tale Mayes Mayes Gaziev LW: Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic Vucenic Kutateladze Women’s StrawW: Victoria Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes Hughes Dudakova LW: Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya Herbert Herbert MW: Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin Dumas Dumas