Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast Ep. 30: Tovaun Anthony

The Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast is here with episode 30 and features a one of kind man , the “MMA Prediction Rapper” Tovaun Anthony. In this episode, Anthony and Matt discuss his martial arts background, his love for the sport, and how a one-off crazy idea took off and is now making waves inside the MMA community. For those who don’t know, Anthony breaks down fight cards as a full fledged rap. When listening to it, you can see the amount of dedication and time he puts into the research to make his predictions factual, accurate, and straight up amazing to listen to in this format.

Don’t forget to head over to EpicJitsTees.com and pick up a Quiggin’ Out MMA Podcast shirt or any of the amazing designs available. Special shout out to La Barba Cubano for supplying some amazing beard oil, Fat Boy Jiu Jitsu for the incredible Combat Night shirt, and Bertsos Bakeshop for making some delicious treats!

