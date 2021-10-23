GLORY: Collision 3 and GLORY 79 Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: Collision 3 and GLORY 79, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight title rematch a champion Rico Verhoeven meets Jamal Ben Saddik for the first time since Dec. 2017.
GLORY 79 will air live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET. The GLORY: Collision 3 card will then air live through pay-per-view on GLORY’s app starting at 2 p.m. ET. See below for the full fight card.
FULL RESULTS
Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – for the heavyweight title
Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney
Mohamed Mezouari vs. Maximo Suarez
Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev
Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat
Michael Duut vs. John King
Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones
Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov
Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan
Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani
