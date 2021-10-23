GLORY: Collision 3 and GLORY 79 Results

On Saturday, Oct. 23, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: Collision 3 and GLORY 79, live from the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features a heavyweight title rematch a champion Rico Verhoeven meets Jamal Ben Saddik for the first time since Dec. 2017.

GLORY 79 will air live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET. The GLORY: Collision 3 card will then air live through pay-per-view on GLORY’s app starting at 2 p.m. ET. See below for the full fight card.

FULL RESULTS Rico Verhoeven vs. Jamal Ben Saddik – for the heavyweight title

Gokhan Saki vs. James McSweeney

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Maximo Suarez

Donegi Abena vs. Sergej Maslobojev

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Antonio Plazibat

Michael Duut vs. John King

Alim Nabiev vs. Troy Jones

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Aleksei Ulianov

Matt Baker vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Bruno Gazani