UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the UFC will host UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane from the Toyota Center in Houston.

In the night’s main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane collide for the interim heavyweight belt. Lewis enters the contest having won four straight is looking to capture gold is second shot at UFC gold. The undefeated Frenchman Gane has looked like a machine thus far in his career, methodically defeating every opponent that has stood in his path.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN 2 for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.

FULL RESULTS Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – for interim heavyweight title

José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Yadong Song vs. Casey Kenney

Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green

Drako Rodriguez vs. Vince Morales

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons