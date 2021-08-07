UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Results

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the UFC will host UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane from the Toyota Center in Houston.
In the night’s main event, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane collide for the interim heavyweight belt. Lewis enters the contest having won four straight is looking to capture gold is second shot at UFC gold. The undefeated Frenchman Gane has looked like a machine thus far in his career, methodically defeating every opponent that has stood in his path.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET. The action switches to ESPN 2 for the televised prelims at 8 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card airing at 10 p.m. ET via ESPN+ pay-per-view.
FULL RESULTS
Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane – for interim heavyweight title
José Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa
Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
Yadong Song vs. Casey Kenney
Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green
Drako Rodriguez vs. Vince Morales
Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne
Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons
