PFL 2021 9: Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 9: Playoffs from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
The event marks the final event of the 2021 PFL playoffs, prior to the year-end championship. Fighters in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions will be in action. The night is headlined by a 145-pound collision between Brendan Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Check back following the event.
FULL RESULTS
Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins
Emiliano Sordi vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior
Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet Nielsen
Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks
Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn
Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett
Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton III
Jacob Kilburn vs. Brandon Jenkins
