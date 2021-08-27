PFL 2021 9: Playoffs Results

On Friday, Aug. 27, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2021 9: Playoffs from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The event marks the final event of the 2021 PFL playoffs, prior to the year-end championship. Fighters in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions will be in action. The night is headlined by a 145-pound collision between Brendan Loughnane and Movlid Khaybulaev.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Check back following the event.

FULL RESULTS Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

Emiliano Sordi vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Cezar Ferreira vs. Marthin Hamlet Nielsen

Sheymon Moraes vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Chris Camozzi vs. Cory Hendricks

Anthony Dizy vs. Jesse Stirn

Jason Knight vs. Bobby Moffett

Alejandro Flores vs. Carl Deaton III

Jacob Kilburn vs. Brandon Jenkins