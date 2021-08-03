Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Saturday, July 31, Bellator MMA hosted Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee from the Forum in Los Angeles.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s featherweight grand prix came to a conclusion when reigning two-division titleholder Patricio “Pitbull” Freire clashed with the undefeated A.J. McKee Jr. Pitbull had run roughshod through both the 145-pound and 155-pound divisions in recent years and looked to further cement himself among the pound-for-pound elite. McKee is the most accomplished homegrown talent the promotion has ever showcased. His record stood at 17-0 and he aimed to complete his ascension to the top of the division by dethroning the Brazilian champion.

For the full results of the event, click here.

Above is a photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel for Combat Press.