Krush 126 Results

On Friday, June 25, the K-1 Group will host Krush 126 from Tokyo, Japan.

In the night’s main event, 58-kilogram champion Takahito Niimi makes the second defense of his title against challenger Keito Okajima. The pair met previously at Krush 114, with Okajima winning via decision.

The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Takahito Niimi vs. Keito Okajima – for 58-kilogram title

Kazuki Yamagiwa vs. Ali Ayinta

Takahiro vs. Yuta Kunieda

Fumiya vs. Kenta

Kazuki Sagegami vs. Yuki Yasukawa

Shu Inagaki vs. Takuma Tsukamoto

Masami vs. Keito

Junpei Sano vs. Shota Meguro

Yashazaru vs. Naoki Morita

Daina vs. Reito