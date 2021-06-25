Krush 126 Results

On Friday, June 25, the K-1 Group will host Krush 126 from Tokyo, Japan.
In the night’s main event, 58-kilogram champion Takahito Niimi makes the second defense of his title against challenger Keito Okajima. The pair met previously at Krush 114, with Okajima winning via decision.
The event airs live on Abema TV (Japan) at 5 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
Kazuki Yamagiwa vs. Ali Ayinta
Takahiro vs. Yuta Kunieda
Fumiya vs. Kenta
Kazuki Sagegami vs. Yuki Yasukawa
Shu Inagaki vs. Takuma Tsukamoto
Masami vs. Keito
Junpei Sano vs. Shota Meguro
Yashazaru vs. Naoki Morita
Daina vs. Reito