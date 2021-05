Oktagon 23: Monster vs. Fusi Results

On Saturday, May 1, Oktagon MMA will host Oktagon 23 from Brno-Královo Pole, Czech Republic.

In the night’s main event, “Monster” Petr Kníže battles Andrea Fusi.

Oktagon 23 can be seen in its entirety via pay-per-view stream on oktagon.tv. The action begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

