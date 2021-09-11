    Home
    Oktagon 27: Buchinger vs. Barborík Results

    On Saturday, Sept. 11, Oktagon MMA will host Oktagon 27 from Arena of Ondrej Nepela, Odbojárov, Nové Mesto, Slovakia.

    In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight champion Ivan Buchinger drops down a weight class in an attempt to capture the featherweight belt. He’ll square off with Vojto Barborík.

    Oktagon 27 can be watched via pay-per-view stream on oktagon.tv. The main card action begins at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

    FULL RESULTS
    Ivan Buchinger vs. Vojto Barborík – for featherweight title
    Robert Pukač vs. Máté Kertész
    Gábor Boráros vs. Mickael Lebout
    Bojan Velickovic vs. Carlo Prater
    Vlasto Čepo vs. Milos Kostic
    František Fodor vs. Matouš Kohout
    Jonas Mågård vs. Elnur Veliev
    Roman Paulus vs. Szymon Rakowicz
    Michal Plesník vs. Matej Šurin
    Štefan Vojčák vs. Andrii Ogol
