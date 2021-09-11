Oktagon 27: Buchinger vs. Barborík Results

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Oktagon MMA will host Oktagon 27 from Arena of Ondrej Nepela, Odbojárov, Nové Mesto, Slovakia.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight champion Ivan Buchinger drops down a weight class in an attempt to capture the featherweight belt. He’ll square off with Vojto Barborík.

Oktagon 27 can be watched via pay-per-view stream on oktagon.tv. The main card action begins at 1 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Ivan Buchinger vs. Vojto Barborík – for featherweight title

Robert Pukač vs. Máté Kertész

Gábor Boráros vs. Mickael Lebout

Bojan Velickovic vs. Carlo Prater

Vlasto Čepo vs. Milos Kostic

František Fodor vs. Matouš Kohout

Jonas Mågård vs. Elnur Veliev

Roman Paulus vs. Szymon Rakowicz

Michal Plesník vs. Matej Šurin

Štefan Vojčák vs. Andrii Ogol