Mikey Musumeci to Face Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10

Mikey Musumeci will bring his submission grappling talents to the Denver are when ONE Championship comes to the U.S. for the first time on May 5. The 1stBank Center will play host to ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, and the American grappling phenom is now set to take on Osamah Almarwai in his second defense of the ONE flyweight submission grappling title on the card.

A highly-decorated black belt, Musumeci has been unstoppable since arriving in ONE last year, and he has given fans a glimpse into what grappling looks like while in the Circle.

After winning the inaugural World Title in a trilogy bout against Cleber Sousa, Musumeci put on a show in his first defense against Bayanduuren Gantumur at ONE Fight Night 6 last month.

Although he didn’t earn a finish, “Darth Rigatoni” showed his leg lock skills with a gruesome modified heel hook, known as the “Mikey Lock.”

And now another stiff challenge awaits.

Almarwai is coming off of a stellar 2022 campaign that saw him win the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi World Championship. Stepping onto the global stage for the first time, the Atos BJJ representative will try to bring the gold back home to the illustrious camp headed by all-time great Andre Galvao.

The title tilt is the third flyweight championship battle announced for the ONE Fight Night 10 card. ONE flyweight MMA champion Demetrious Johnson defends his strap against former king Adriano Moraes in the third installment of their rivalry in the evening’s main event, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts his belt on the line when he welcomes WBC Muay Thai Champion Edgar Tabares to the Circle for the first time.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. The event will air live and free on Prime Video for all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. For fans looking to attend the historic event in person, tickets are on sale now.