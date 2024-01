Rajadamnern World Series ‘Jan. 20’ Results: Kumandoi Earns Stadium Title

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Rajadamnern World Series hosted the RWS Muay Thai. This was broadcast live from the Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and hosted the first stadium title match of 2024. See below for results.

FULL RESULTS Kumandoi Petchyindee Academy def. Pangtor Por. Lakboon by unanimous decision – for the bantamweight title

Paula Andreu Sasiprapa Gym def. Mungkornyok Sor. Porborthong by TKO. Round 3, 1:48

Barbara Aguiar def. Uma Galli by unanimous decision

Albert Campos Phuket Fight Club def. Nuasila Wor. Auracha by TKO. Round 2, 2:59

Wattana Wor. Auracha def. Liu Hai Yang by unanimous decision

Silathong Sitaekubon def. Frederik Fenger Silk Muaythai by unanimous decision