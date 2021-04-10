Top Rank on ESPN+: Smith Jr vs. Vlasov Results

On Saturday, April 10, Top Rank Boxing touches down at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Okla., for Smith Jr vs. Vlasov.

In the night’s headliner, Joe Smith Jr and Maksim Vlasov lock horns for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.

The action kicks off on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

