ONE Championship First Strike Results: Superbon Crushes Petrosyan

On Friday, Oct. 15, ONE Championship hosted ONE Championship: First Strike, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event featured an all-kickboxing card, headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon Banchamek.

The event aired in its entirety live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Superbon Banchamek def. Giorgio Petrosyan by KO (head kick). Round 2, 0:20 – for the featherweight title

Marat Grigorian def. Andy Souwer by TKO, Round 2, 2:26 – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Tayfun Ozcan by split decision – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal

Chingiz Allazov def. Samy Sana by KO (liver punch). Round 1, 0:39 – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal

Davit Kiria def. Enriko Kehl by TKO. Round 1, 2:50 – featherweight grand prix quarterfinal

Rade Opačić def. Patrick Schmid by TKO. Round 2, 1:19