On Saturday, Oct. 31, the UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas, hosting its 39th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the night’s main event, middleweights collide as Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall takes on former champion Anderson Silva. Jamaica’s Hall enters the match-up having won two straight and three of his last four. The Brazilian Silva has fallen on tough times since his title reign came to an end. The 45-year-old has recorded just one official win since 2013 and is currently on a two-fight skid.
The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.
FULL RESULTS
Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva
Bryce Mitchell vs. Andre Fili
Kevin Holland vs. Charlie Ontiveros
Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy
Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moisés
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez
Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez
Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman
Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt
Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet
Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad
