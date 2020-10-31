On Saturday, Oct. 31, the UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas, hosting its 39th broadcast on ESPN+. The event once again features no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the night’s main event, middleweights collide as Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall takes on former champion Anderson Silva. Jamaica’s Hall enters the match-up having won two straight and three of his last four. The Brazilian Silva has fallen on tough times since his title reign came to an end. The 45-year-old has recorded just one official win since 2013 and is currently on a two-fight skid.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET. The night’s main card follows at 7 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

