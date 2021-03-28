RISE 147 Results

On Sunday, March 28, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 147.

In the night’s main event, Momi Furuta defends her 46-kilogram title against challenger Koyuki Miyazaki.

Also on the card, the promotion kicks of a 49-kilogram women’s tournament.

Advertisement



The event aired live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4:15 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.