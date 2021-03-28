RISE 147 Results

On Sunday, March 28, RISE returns to Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, for RISE 147.
In the night’s main event, Momi Furuta defends her 46-kilogram title against challenger Koyuki Miyazaki.
Also on the card, the promotion kicks of a 49-kilogram women’s tournament.
The event aired live on Abema TV (Japan) at 4:15 a.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
SEIDO vs. Kan Nakamura
Kazuma Mori vs. Daiki Yoshinuma
Yuta Uchida vs. Kotaro Mori
Taisei Umei vs. Naoki Yamada
Akari vs. Wakana Miyazaki – 49-kilogram tournament semifinal
Yunoka Yamamoto vs. Moe Okura – 49-kilogram tournament semifinal