On Friday, Sept. 18, ONE Championship continues its A New Breed series with the third installment in Bangkok, Thailand. The ONE Championship: A New Breed III main event features a Muay Thai featherweight title bout between reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and challenger Magnus Andersson.

Petchmorakot is looking to defend his title for the second time. He became ONE’s inaugural Muay Thai featherweight champion when he beat Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym in February. He was successful in his first defense of the crown in a close win over the legendary “Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai Iwe Fairtex at ONE’s No Surrender event in July.

The challenger, Magnus “Crazy Viking” Andersson, is not going to make it an easy defense for Petchmorakot. Andersson is an accomplished Muay Thai fighter in his own right. He could match the champion skill for skill while also enjoying a significant height advantage. His achievements include a title reign as the Lion Fight super welterweight champion in 2019. Andersson now has a chance to win the biggest prize of his career against Petchmorakot.

In the co-headliner, fans will be treated to a can’t-miss kickboxing battle between ONE newcomers Capitan Petchyindee Academy and Petchtanong Petchfergus. This is a fight between two highly skilled, decorated, and experienced Muay Thai warriors who are also seasoned kickboxers. They have won a combined nine world titles and have nearly 600 fights between them.

The event takes place at the Impact Arena with a start time of 8:30 a.m. ET. The show airs in its entirety for free via B/R Live in the United States. Check back following the event for the full results.