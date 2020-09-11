On Friday, Sept. 11, ONE Championship continues its A New Breed series with the second installment in Bangkok, Thailand. The ONE Championship: A New Breed II main event features Muay Thai world champions Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym and Sean Clancy.

Pongsiri, a four-time Muay Thai world champion, is looking to record his first victory in ONE Championship after coming up short in his previous two attempts. He lost via unanimous decision to Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy on February 7 for ONE’s inaugural featherweight Muay Thai crown. On August 14, he dropped a split decision to Sorgraw Petchyindee at ONE Championship: No Surrender II.

Clancy makes his ONE debut on a high note. He enjoyed perhaps the best year of his career in 2019, when he won the WBC International title in March and added the WBC super-lightweight strap in July. To top off his fantastic 2019 run, he was hailed as the WBC Muay Thai “Fighter of the Year.” Now, Clancy has a chance to continue his success into 2020 against Pongsiri.

The event takes place at the Impact Arena with a start time of 8:30 a.m. ET. The show can be seen in its entirety for free via B/R Live in the United States and through pay-per-view on the ONE app worldwide. Check back following the event for the full results.