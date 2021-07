K-1 World GP 2021 Japan: Lightweight Title Results

On Saturday, July 17, the K-1 group will host K-1 World GP 2021 Japan: Lightweight Title from the Fukuoka Kokusai Center in Fukuoka, Japan.

In the night’s main event, the promotion’s lightweight (63-kilogram) champion, Gonnapar Weerasakreck, defends his belt against challenger Taio Asahisa.

The co-main event features former 90-kilogram champion K-Jee, who squares off with Ryo Aitaka.

The action begins at 12 a.m. ET on Abema TV in Japan. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Gonnapar Weerasakreck vs. Taio Asahisa – for 63-kilogram title

K-Jee vs. Ryo Aitaka

Koya Urabe vs. Fumiya Osawa

Rukiya Anpo vs. Koki

Tatsuya Oiwa vs. Duangsomphong Maki

Hiromi Wajima vs. Abiral Ghimire

Kosuke Jitsukata vs. Naoto Maruyama

Yuma Saikyo vs. Tatsuki

Naoki Yamamoto vs. Satoru Nariai

Miho Takanashi vs. MARI

Mako Yamada vs. Nozomi Sigemura

Naoki Takahashi vs. Takumi Terada

Fukashi Mizutani vs. Yosuke Tamura

Tsubasa Yamawaki vs. Shohei Nishibayashi

Lyra vs. Shion

Kosei Kawakita vs. Yudai