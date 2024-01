On Saturday, Jan. 27, Denis Frimpong will face Jan Siroky in a lightweight bout at OKTAGON 52, which takes place live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. Jake Foley of Combat Press recently interviewed Frimpong, who talked about his false Tapology record, experience on the OKTAGON Challenge reality show, plans to put the lightweight division on notice in 2024, and more.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.