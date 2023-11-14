Tawanchai vs. Superbon Moved to ONE Friday Fights 46 on Dec. 22

Though their bout has a new date, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn will still meet in 2023. After being struck off the ONE Fight Night 17 card, the Thai striking dynamos are now set to collide for Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 on Dec. 22, ONE Championship announced on Wednesday.

The dream matchup was originally slated for ONE Fight Night 15 in September, but Superbon was forced to withdraw due to an injury, so it was rescheduled for ONE Fight Night 17, which will go down on Dec. 8.

This time, however, it is Tawanchai who had to bow out due to illness. But with both men healthy, they will deliver an early Christmas gift to combat sports fans at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The matchup pits two of the biggest strikers stars against one another, and both men looked to be in peak form in recent outings.

Superbon is coming off a sterling knockout of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Friday Fights in June, while Tawanchai has finished two of his three fights this year.

ONE previously announced Phetjeeja vs. Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship for the late-December card. And now, with the addition of Tawanchai vs. Superbon, the promotion is set to end the year with a bang.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be live at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 22. The event airs live on ONE’s YouTube channel.