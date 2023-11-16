Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai Rematch Added to ONE Friday Fights 46

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will be battled over at ONE Friday Fights 46 on Dec. 22 between Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai. “The Hurricane” Lasiri, of Italy, captured the strawweight throne with a TKO win in 2022 against Prajanchai. Now, the Thai athlete is seeking revenge.

Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai 2

Lasiri shocked the world with his dominant win against Prajanchai in 2022. The Italian Muay Thai striker not only won but forced the world champion to quit on the stool. In every area of the fight, Lasiri was able to shut out and batter his Thai opponent.

That night, Lasiri was able to leave the ONE Circle a world champion and earned a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts. After the match, Lasiri discussed how some are critical of him being emotional, but he says that this is a strength. In an interview with TIm Wheaton of Combat Press, Lasiri said:

“Prajanchai told me, ‘Joesph Lasiri is too emotional for fight with me.’ And this one is my emotion. He is the best one in Muay Thai. But emotion for me is everything. I put my emotion inside my training camp. I put my emotion before the fight. I put my emotion everywhere, and I show my personality. And that’s the difference.”

Since his incredible win to capture the throne, Lasiri has fought in one match. The Italian athlete went up in weight attempting to become a two-division world champion but lost to Rodtang Jitmuangnon by way of decision.

Since losing the world title in 2022, Thailand’s Prajanchai has put together three consecutive victories. He defeated Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer, Akram Hamidi, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to capture the interim Muay Thai throne. In each match, the 29-year-old Muay Thai striker looked dominant and showed off sharp skills.

ONE Friday Fights 46 on Dec. 22 it will be a rematch between two fighters holding gold. The champion Lasiri will look to stop Prajanchai again. While the Thai-striker is looking to avenge his loss and earn his division crown.

Live from Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand, ONE Friday Fights 46 will also feature Phetjeeja vs. Anissa Meksen, Nong-O Hama vs. Nico Carrillo, and the main event between Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn.