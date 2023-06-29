Prajanchai Discusses His Big Win Over Sam-A

Prajanchai PK Saenchai collected the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship and went 2-0 against a striking legend at ONE Friday Fights 22 on Jun. 23.

Helping lay the groundwork for the crushing knockout finish was the knowledge he gained from his unanimous decision win against former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2021.

As he prepared for the rematch, Prajanchai felt more comfortable and confident because he had everything he wanted to do laid out in front of him, and that showed from the opening bell.

“Yes, of course, it was different. Because the first time I met Sam-A was also the first time [I fought in] ONE Championship. I was very excited and nervous, so my game plan was not really organized as I wanted it to be. So yeah, today was a very good fight, I would say,” Prajanchai told ONE Championship.

The ending surprised the 28-year-old superstar, however. His first meeting with Sam-A, for the undisputed strawweight Muay Thai crown, went the full five rounds, so he had entered the ring in Bangkok, Thailand’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium thinking their second dance would go the same.

Nonetheless, Prajanchai was delighted to score the win in such an emphatic fashion.

“I did not expect it to end this quickly. But I’m happy to get the KO because, you know, there’s no score, and it doesn’t allow people to raise doubts over my victory. So I’m happy it ended this way,” the PK Saenchai standout said.

“I would say it is the biggest fight of my life. This fight has been very important for me.”

The win set up a unification bout with a familiar foe in reigning strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri, who is out with an injury. The Italian striker took the throne from Prajanchai last year, and now the new interim champ is seeking revenge.

“Well, the first thing I want to say to Lasiri is I wouldn’t take too long because I would just have to go back to training, just heal my physical injuries, and then, I would be ready,” Prajanchai said.

“I just don’t understand what’s the real reason behind him not defending his belt today. But, yeah, I’m really eager to meet him.”

The ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout is his, undoubtedly, his top priority, but Prajanchai is fine defending the interim crown if necessary.

At the end of the day, the 28-year-old just wants to continue to show that he is the best strawweight striker on the planet.

“I do not have any specific person to face other than Lasiri, so anyone ONE Championship wants to give me, that would be great,” Prajanchai said.