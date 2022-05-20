UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira Results

On Saturday, May 21, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.
The preliminary card kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, where the action will stay for the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović
Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida
Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović
Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park
Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida
Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales
Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares
Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed