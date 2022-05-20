UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira Results

On Saturday, May 21, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

The preliminary card kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+, where the action will stay for the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Chidi Njokuani vs. Duško Todorović

Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci

Parker Porter vs. Jailton Almeida

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed