ONE Friday Fights 38 Results: Musaev Dusts Otop in Under Three Minutes

On Friday, Oct. 27, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 38, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai and MMA action.

The event aire live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ilyas Musaev def. Otop Or Kwanmuang by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:59

Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi def. Pompet PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang def. Stephen Irvine by majority decision

Puengluang Baanramba def. Sonrak Fairtex by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:16

Petgarfield Jitmuangnon def. Numpangna Eaglemuaythai by unanimous decision

Yodsingdam Keatkhamtorn def. Chalawan Ngorbangkapi by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:45

Mavlud Tupiev def. Yodphupa Wimanair by majority decision

Katsuki Kitano def. Halil Kutukcu by unanimous decision

Lenny Blasi def. Nonthakit Tor Morsri by KO (strikes). Round 3, 0:55

Mark Abelardo def. Georgy Shahruramazanov by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:43

Fritz Biagtan def. Deepak Bhardwaj by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:13