ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham Preview and Predictions

On Friday, Sep. 29, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a female-led event featuring three world title fights. Per usual, there will be something for all combat sports fans, as ONE Fight Night 14 has ten bouts spread across four rulesets – MMA (5), Muay Thai (3), submission grappling (1), and special striking rules (1).

In the main event, an interim world champion will be crowned in the women’s atomweight MMA division as Angela Lee continues to contemplate retirement.

The two top-tier fighters selected for the opportunity are fan-favorite Stamp Fairtex and the seasoned veteran Ham Seo-Hee. Both fighters are coming off impressive wins and hope to add another accomplishment to their resume.

The ONE Fight Night 14 co-main event will be a women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup. 18-year-old phenom Smilla Sundell looks to defend her throne for the first time since becoming the champion in Apr. 2022. It’ll be easier said than done for Sundell, as she faces Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the reigning women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion. Rodrigues replaced Jackie Buntan after the latter pulled out due to family matters.

ONE Fight Night 14 also features two more high-profile women’s matchups. First, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan will face each other in a submission grappling rematch after Khan secured a decision win at Who’s Number One? 6 in Feb. 2021. There will be added stakes for their second grappling competition, as the inaugural women’s atomweight world title is on the line.

Last but not least, the reigning women’s strawweight MMA world champion, Xiong Jing Nan, is temporarily leaving her division to fight Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking bout that possesses the following – three minutes over three rounds; four-ounce MMA gloves; no kicks, elbows or knees; and a ten-point must system for the judges.

The event airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the preview and predictions.

Stamp Fairtex scored an impressive liver-kick knockout over Alyse Anderson in Denver, Colo. to earn this interim title shot; can she keep the momentum going and defeat Ham Seo-Hee?

With a win on Friday, Stamp Fairtex will become the first fighter in ONE Championship to win world titles in three different disciplines. The Thai superstar’s added motivation will be combined with momentum, as she’s coming off an impressive second-round, body-kick-knockout win against Alyse Anderson in May.

Ham Seo-Hee also won’t be lacking momentum. She last fought on Mar. 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision to extend her promotional record to 3-0. “Hamzzang” now has an opportunity to continue dominating the division by taking out a fan-favorite.

Stamp has reliable grappling skills, but she tends to find the most success with her striking. Meanwhile, Ham is well-rounded and has a high fight IQ that helps her make high-level adjustments on the fly.

Hamzzang will need to get the fight to the ground more than ever, as Stamp has the ability to finish anyone in the division. With that said, the Fairtex fighter has continued to evolve her ground game, which should lead to a unanimous decision win.

Smilla Sundell squares off against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the women’s strawweight Muay Thai championship; which young star comes away with a win?

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made her promotional debut in Aug. 2020, defeating Stamp Fairtex for the women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title. She then stepped away from competition for two-and-a-half years to have her first child.

On Mar. 24, Rodrigues returned to action and defended her throne with an impressive unanimous decision win against Janet Todd.

As for Smilla Sundell, the teenage sensation holds a 3-0 record under the ONE banner, with two wins in Muay Thai and one in kickboxing. “The Hurricane” last fought on May 26, defeating Milana Bjelogrlic in her lone kickboxing bout.

Rodrigues will have a big size disadvantage against Sundell, as she’s coming up to strawweight from atomweight. With that said, the Brazilian’s speed could make up for the height and wingspan difference.

This might be surprising to some people, but my prediction is Rodrigues will make history by securing a unanimous decision win to become a two-sport world champion.

Grappling phenom Danielle Kelly looks to claim the atomweight submission grappling championship when she takes on Jessa Khan; can the American leave with gold around her waist?

As previously stated, Jessa Khan holds a win against Danielle Kelly from a grappling match in Feb. 2021. Since then, Kelly has emerged as a BJJ superstar, while Khan made a statement by winning a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF World Championships.

Kelly will have a clear advantage, as she’s competed in the Circle three times, while Khan is making her promotional debut. On the contrary, the Cambodian-American might have a one-up in the mental department due to her previous win against the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate.

Over the past year and a half, Kelly’s confidence has grown tremendously. She has also continued to increase her aggression and submission attempts, which was potentially a factor in her 2021 loss. As a result, Kelly should be able to overwhelm Khan to score several catches and secure a unanimous decision win.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

The ONE Fight Night 14 sleeper matchup is a bantamweight MMA bout between John Lineker and Stephen Loman.

Lineker started his ONE Championship tenure with four consecutive wins – three by knockout – to become the flyweight MMA world champion. Unfortunately for him, he endured a brutal two-fight series against Fabricio Andrade, leading to “Hands of Stone” losing his throne and suffering a lot of damage.

Meanwhile, Loman made his promotional debut in Dec. 2021, securing a first-round knockout against Yusup Saadulaev. Since then, the Team Lakay affiliate has won two more fights, including a unanimous decision win against former world champion Bibiano Fernandes last time out.

The reigning flyweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade, is scheduled for a highly-anticipated kickboxing bout against Jonathan Haggerty on Nov. 3. As a result, Lineker and Loman are likely fighting for the next title shot, once Andrade returns to defend his throne.

The high stakes, added with a fan-friendly stylistic matchup between two high-level strikers, make Loman vs. Lineker a must-see fight.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Pick Main Card (Amazon Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET) Interim Women’s AtomW Championship: Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo-Hee Stamp Women’s StrawW Muay Thai Championship: Smilla Sundell vs. Allycia Rodrigues Rodrigues Women’s AtomW Submission Grappling Championship: Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan Kelly Women’s StrawW Custom Rules: Xiong Jing Nan vs. Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak Xiong BW: Stephen Loman vs. John Lineker Lineker LW Muay Thai: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Sinsamut Klinmee Sinsamut LW: Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan Khan HW: Mauro Cerilli vs. Paul Elliott Cerilli BW Muay Thai: Asa Ten Pow vs. Rambolek Tor Yotha Ten Pow LW: Blake Cooper vs. Maurice Abevi Abevi