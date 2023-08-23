PFL Signs Boxing Champion Savannah Marshall

The Professional Fighters League continues to grow its impressive roster. It was recently announced that the MMA organization has signed Savannah Marshall along with the launch of PFLW.

Savannah Marshall in the PFL

England’s Savannah “Silent Assassin” Marshall is a world-renowned boxer. After an impressive amateur career, which earned her the world championship title, she turned professional in 2017. Marshall picked up impressive titles and remained unbeaten until facing Claressa Shields in 2022. The USA’s Shields also competes in the PFL.

In 2023, the English-born Marshall was able to impressively earn the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female super-middleweight world titles. This was with a notable win over Franchón Crews-Dezurn. The PFL has signed Savannah Marshall to an exclusive MMA contract.

With some major names in female MMA, such as two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison, boxing champions Savannah Marshall, Amanda Serrano, & Claressa Shields, plus Larissa Pacheco, the PFL is set to launch the PFLW.

Savannah Marshall explained the move in an interview with Sky Sports. She said:

“I couldn’t have missed the opportunity and the PFL is one of the most innovative sports organizations in the world and to be fighting alongside Kayla Harrison, Amanda Serrano, you’ve also got Jake Paul. It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m thrilled that the PFL wanted me to be a part of it.” “I’ve boxed for 20-plus years, after doing the same combinations, the same routine. I’m excited to learn something different. I’m excited to start kicking, I’m excited to start grappling, wrestling, that sort of thing. I’m basically starting from scratch” “It’s changing it up. I did the same thing for a long, long time. I might take to it, or it could be a total disaster! So we’ll have to see.”

As the PFL also has her rival Claressa Shields in the organization, Marshall added that she is going after that matchup to avenge her sole career loss. She explained:

“That’s the plan. I’m not stupid and I can see why they were interested in me, from the response that me and Claressa got in the ring. So that’s definitely on the cards.”

The PFL announced the signing in a press release:

Boxing Superstar Savannah Marshall And PFL Agree To Multi-year MMA Deal

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced the signing of Super Middleweight boxing world champion Savannah Marshall. Marshall is regarded as one of the greatest women's combat sports athletes in the world, with over two million viewers tuning into her October 2022 bout against Claressa Shields, making the event the most watched women's professional boxing event in history.



Marshall is set to begin her MMA career inside the PFL SmartCage and join the deepest female combat sports roster in the world, which includes two-time Olympic gold medalists Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields, PFL World Champion Larissa Pacheco, and Amanda Serrano. Together these women lay the foundation for PFLW, which will put the focus on women in combat sports while continuing the PFL’s fighter first merit-based approach to MMA.



“I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”



“I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League,” said Savannah Marshall. “I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW.”



In the creation of PFLW, the Professional Fighters League renews their commitment to empowering and leveling the playing field for women in combat sports. PFLW will strive for equality in and out of the PFL SmartCage.



The 2023 PFL Playoffs continue live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, August 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.



The 2023 PFL Playoffs continue live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, August 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.




