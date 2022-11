Enfusion 115 and Enfusion Talents 97 Results: Bonte Dominates Ferdaous 

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Enfusion hosted Enfusion 115 and Enfusion Talents 97, live from the Sportboulevard Dordrecht in Dordrecht, Netherlands. The event featured a heavyweight battle between Badr Ferdaous and Raymon Bonte.

The event airs live on the Enfusion Facebook page starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Badr Ferdaous vs. Raymon Bonte

Rhydel Vogelenzang def. Tarik Lyachat by unanimous decision

Arnolnt Antoni def. Mischa Eradus by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2

Marvin Monteiro def. Tarik Bendali by TKO (strikes). Round 2

Alfadel Alkasid def. Jess van Hunen by split decision

Devon Leeuwin def. Nick Regter by KO (knee). Round 1

Salah Hitou def. Hamid Najafi Alpha by unanimous decision

Younes El Bakkali def. Mustafa Karboosh by unanimous decision

Mohamed El Arkoubi def. Manuel Smit by unanimous decision

Mels Boogaard def. Boris Perez Meija by unanimous decision

Chahid Chaquibi def. Latrell Ceeder by TKO (injury). Round 2