PFL 9: 2023 Playoffs Results

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL 9: 2023 Playoffs, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event featured the men’s lightweight and welterweight semifinals.

The preliminary card aired live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Clay Collard def. Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3) – lightweight semifinal

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Bruno Miranda by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:41 – lightweight semifinal

Sadibou Sy def. Carlos Leal by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) – welterweight semifinal

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Solomon Renfro by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) – welterweight semifinal

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Ed Davis by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:23 – amateur bout

Alexei Pergande def. Shawn Stefanelli by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Mostafa Rashed Neda def. Korey Kuppe by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:55

Michelle Montague def. Abigail Montes by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:38

Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. David Zelner by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

John Caldone def. Nathaniel Grimard by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:32