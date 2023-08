ONE Friday Fights 29 Results

On Friday, Aug. 18, ONE Championship will host ONE Friday Fights 29, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event features Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA action.

The event airs live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Isaac Araya

Muay Thai bout: Duangsompong Jitmuangnon vs. Paidang Kiatsongrit

Muay Thai bout: Komawut FA Group vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree

Muay Thai bout: Pethuahin Jitmuangnon def. Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang def. Surachai Sor Sommai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Face Erawan def. Petrapha Sor Sopit by majority decision

Muay Thai bout: Fariyar Aminipour def. Pongsiri PK Saenchai by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Elbrus Osmanov def. Wail Karroumi by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Rambong Sor Therapat def. Noelisson Silva by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 3:00

Muay Thai bout: Yu Yau Pui def. Celest Hansen by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Agilan Thani def. Magomedmurad Khasaev by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:14

MMA bout: Chayan Oorzhak def. Andrey Chelbaev by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 3:00