ONE Friday Fights 26 Results: Kulabdam vs. Bohic Ends in No Contest

On Friday, Jul. 21, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 26, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured 10 Muay Thai and two MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Rafi Bohic end in a no contest (accidental eye poke)

Apiwat Sor Somnuk def. Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision

Kirill Khomutov def. Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:58

Puengluang Baanramba def. Khunponnoi Sor Sommai by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:59

Petchdam Petchkiatpetch vs. Sakchainoi M U Den by KO (strikes). Round 2, 2:04

Junior Fairtex def. Wang Yue by unanimous decision

Dedduanglek Tded99 def. Taiki Naito by unanimous decision

Mohammed Siasarani def. Satanfah Sitsongpeenong by KO (strikes). Round 1, 2:26

Mavlud Tupiev def. Rambo Mor Rattanabandit by unanimous decision

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Jelte Blommaert by unanimous decision

Lisa Kyriacou def. Nat Jaroonsak by unanimous decision

Brett Pastore def. Emran Hafizoglu by unanimous decision