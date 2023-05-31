Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK Saenchai to Battle for Interim Title

On the heels of announcing the heavyweight unification bout between Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin, ONE Championship continued to bolster Jun. 23’s ONE Friday Fights 22 slate on Wednesday.

The organization has booked a rematch between Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship as the illustrious event’s co-main event, making it difficult for fans to decide which World Title tussle they’re more excited for.

The interim tag has come into play because reigning divisional king Joseph Lasiri is unable to defend his throne due to injury. Thus, the two Thai striking superstars will run back their 2021 matchup inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Sam-A is a certified legend. He captured championships in two divisions in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. But after he lost the strawweight Muay Thai strap to Prajanchai two years ago, he chose to hang up his gloves.

Ever the competitor, however, the former double World Champion couldn’t rest for long, and he was drawn back to competition once his old foe lost the gold in a stunning upset to Lasiri. Sam-A scored a ruthless KO victory over Ireland’s Ryan Sheehan in his return to the ONE ring in March to set himself on a course towards greatness once again.

For his part, Prajanchai recovered from his World Title loss and scored a dominant unanimous decison win over Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer at ONE Friday Fights 1 in January, so both men will be hungry to continue their winning ways when they square off on Jun. 23.

With the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title shining outside the ring, fans should expect both men to put on an all-out banger.

ONE Friday Fights 22 goes down on Friday, Jun. 23, and will be live across all ONE platforms. The action begins at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.