Will ONE Fight Night 10 Be the Best Fight Card of the Year?

ONE Championship is finally coming to America. The organization is gearing up for its first domestic show, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, on Friday, May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. And, they are stacking the lineup.

When the announcement news broke of the event last year, the main event was set as the ONE flyweight title trilogy bout between reigning king Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes. After two exciting matches that resulted in a win each, a third tussle between the superstars was inevitable.

While that main event could have been enough with a solid undercard, ONE has added two more flyweight title tilts to the card. ONE flyweight Muay champion and global striking superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon will appear at the historic evening, as will ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci.

And the star-studded stacking continued from there, with Stamp Fairtex, Aung La N Sang, Roberto Soldic, Sage Northcutt, Reinier De Ridder booking their slots.

But this effort was intentional. After all, ONE wasn’t going to come to the United States without a deep card of top talent to showcase their exciting brand of martial arts. And that may be the most important piece of its upcoming debut stateside.

ONE is not a run-of-the-mill MMA organization. They bring all martial arts to the global stage, celebrating the full breadth of what it has to offer. And they elevate stars across various disciplines, highlighting that differentiation is crucial to the martial arts ecosystem.

Additionally, ONE is bringing its global rule sets to Colorado for its debut. Knees to a grounded opponent in MMA? Check. Muay Thai being contested in four-ounce gloves? Check. Submission grappling without the stalling? Check again.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong wants to ensure action is happening at all times, and the company’s rule sets emphasize and reward aggression. That will all come to the forefront of the U.S. scene at ONE Fight Night 10.

Thus far, ten bouts have been announced. If the card were to end there, it would be more than enough. It is filled to the brim with everything fans love to watch, and it is absolutely a can’t-miss event. So much so it could be the year’s best card, regardless of promotion.

While 2023 still has a long way to go, ONE Fight Night 10 is setting the bar across the entire martial arts landscape. It is stacked with talent, brings excellent matchmaking, and will be significant for the industry as a whole.

It will be hard to beat what ONE has in store for its first bow on the North American stage.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes out from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Friday, May 5. The event begins at 8 p.m. ET live on Prime Video to all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

ONE Fight Night 10 Card

ONE Flyweight World Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin