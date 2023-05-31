Regian Eersel Discusses His Upcoming Title Bout Against Dmitry Menshikov

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Regian Eersel has been untouchable since arriving in ONE Championship in 2018.

With 21 consecutive victories and two World Titles in the Singapore-based promotion, “The Immortal” stands alone atop the lightweight striking ranks.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Dmitry Menshikov arrives in ONE intent on putting an end to that streak. The Russian powerhouse will step in to challenge Eersel for his Muay Thai crown inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jun. 9.

Their World Title contest will feature the four-ounce gloves that ONE stipulates for its Muay Thai fights. Though they have taken some getting used to, the defending World Champion is confident he’s got it locked down ahead of his latest battle.

“It will be like my [third] fight with the 4-ounce gloves. I got now like two training camps right after each other. This is my third training camp. So I’m feeling more comfortable. You know, getting used to the feeling from the 4-ounce gloves. I hope it will come out also in the ring on Jun. 9,” Eersel told ONE.

Although he and his upcoming opponent stand atop the kickboxing world, “The Immortal” is excited to take on Menshikov under Muay Thai rules, as it leaves their rivalry open for another battle down the line and gives him a chance to further cement his dominance in “the art of eight limbs.”

“For me, it doesn’t matter if it is Muay Thai or kickboxing, or both. Both sports are a challenge for me because I’m the champion. It’s important for me, and it’s a challenge for me to defend them both. Just to build my legacy, you know, so they’re both important for me, and I like both,” the Surinamese star said.

Though he may be stepping in for his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11, Menshikov brings with him a significant slate. The 25-year-old hasn’t lost a bout since 2017 and has consistently been on the radar of the two-sport lightweight king.

Now on an 11-bout winning streak, Menshikov’s impressive skills have been noted by Eersel, who is expecting an all-out firefight on Jun. 9.

“My thoughts are he is a very good fighter. He puts the pressure on a lot. He comes swinging with hooks. He has a lot of knockouts, so we’re gonna put my name to the test once again. The better my opponent, the better version of me also. Yeah, I’m excited,” said “The Immortal”.

Eersel has shown impeccable skills since arriving in ONE. His accuracy has been incredible, and his gas tank has continuously wilted opponents.

Ahead of his meeting with Menshikov, the 30-year-old superstar is confident he can lean on his physical advantages and experience competing on ONE’s global stage to lead him to victory.

“My advantage is my length. I’m a little bit taller than him. I think also my experience with the 4-ounce gloves and my Muay Thai experience. I visualize myself, and it doesn’t matter how, but I visualize myself winning by KO, but winning is the most important thing. It has to be a clear, clear victory,” Eersel predicted.

As an undefeated World Champion in The Home of Martial Arts, with 21 wins in a row to his name, “The Immortal” is undeniably one of the best fighters in the game when it comes to preparation.

Thus, he has broken Menshikov down and thought hard about how their main event battle will go, and he’s confident of one thing.

“I’m just going to prepare for his power. And mentally, I’m just going to prepare for a war. And I think he will bring the war to me,” Eersel said.

ONE Fight Night 11 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Jun 9. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members based in the U.S. and Canada.