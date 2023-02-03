UNF 4: Millender vs. Ahmadyar Results and Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Up Next Fighting hosted UNF 4: Millender vs. Ahmadyar, live from the Commerce Casino in Commerce, Calif. The event featured a middleweight title clash between Curtis Millender and Salaiman Ahmadyar.

Click the photo above to view the fight night photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Combat Press. Check below for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Curtis Millender def. Salaiman Ahmadyar by KO/TKO. Round 2, 4:55 – for the middleweight title

Serob Minasyan def. David Douglas by KO/TKO. Round 1, 3:29

Chris Padilla def. EL J Portée by KO/TKO. Round 1, 4:07

Jesse Strader def. Taylor Alfaro by KO/TKO. Round 2, 3:35

Brandon Michael Spencer def. Marcelino Silva by KO/TKO. Round 1, 1:16

Ethyn Ewing def. James Acosta by KO/TKO. Round 1, 0:15

Keenan Lewis def. Frankie DiMartino by KO/TKO. Round 2, 5:00

Desmond Alvarado def. Ken Jann Fajardo unanimous decision

Hamlet Grigoryan def. Pedro Caceres by split decision

Arman Mnatsakanyan def. Noah Davis by unanimous decision

Max Tucker def. Bryce Olivas by unanimous decision

Emon Baker def. Christian Reaves by unanimous decision

Elwig Wassmer def. Lance Martinez by split decision

Raeshawn Roland def. Luis Torres by unanimous decision