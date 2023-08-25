BKFC 49: Slaveski vs. Lindsey Results

On Friday, Aug. 25, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 49: Slaveski vs. Lindsey, live from the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Fla. The event features a welterweight title fight.
The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gorjan Slaveski vs Jake Lindsey – for the welterweight title
Bryce Henry vs Tom Shoaff
Justin Ibarrola vs Quintan Foye
Bryan Duran vs Dakota Highpine
Alberto Blas vs Joao Guerra
Jeff Chiffens vs. TBA
Joshua Famez vs Aaron Sutterfield
Valeria Mejia vs Sarah Click
Matthew Russo vs Jaymes Hyder
Freddy Masabo vs. TBA
Jomi Escoboza vs Esteban Rodriguez
