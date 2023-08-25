BKFC 49: Slaveski vs. Lindsey Results

On Friday, Aug. 25, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 49: Slaveski vs. Lindsey, live from the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Fla. The event features a welterweight title fight.

The event airs live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gorjan Slaveski vs Jake Lindsey – for the welterweight title

Bryce Henry vs Tom Shoaff

Justin Ibarrola vs Quintan Foye

Bryan Duran vs Dakota Highpine

Alberto Blas vs Joao Guerra

Jeff Chiffens vs. TBA

Joshua Famez vs Aaron Sutterfield

Valeria Mejia vs Sarah Click

Matthew Russo vs Jaymes Hyder

Freddy Masabo vs. TBA

Jomi Escoboza vs Esteban Rodriguez