ONE Championship: Unbreakable II Results

On Friday, Jan. 29, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Unbreakable II.

The show is headlined by a heavyweight MMA clash for the ages, as Mauro Cerilli meets promotional newcomer Abdulbasir Vagabov. Cerilli looks to rebound in his fourth ONE appearance after suffering a decision loss to Arjan Singh Bhullar in his most recent appearance. His Russian counterpart enters the ONE cage for the first time after compiling a 12-1 record.

In the co-headliner, flyweights clash as Japan’s Daichu Takenaka meets Brazil’s Ivanildo Silva Delfino. Both combatants are coming off recent ONE losses and will look to return to the win column in a fight that is sure to deliver excitement. The two men have combined for 13 finishes and suffered just three losses between them.

The tape-delayed event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the tape-delayed broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.