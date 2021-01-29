Home
ONE Championship: Unbreakable II Results

On Friday, Jan. 29, ONE Championship again touches down in its home base of the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore for ONE Championship: Unbreakable II.

The show is headlined by a heavyweight MMA clash for the ages, as Mauro Cerilli meets promotional newcomer Abdulbasir Vagabov. Cerilli looks to rebound in his fourth ONE appearance after suffering a decision loss to Arjan Singh Bhullar in his most recent appearance. His Russian counterpart enters the ONE cage for the first time after compiling a 12-1 record.

In the co-headliner, flyweights clash as Japan’s Daichu Takenaka meets Brazil’s Ivanildo Silva Delfino. Both combatants are coming off recent ONE losses and will look to return to the win column in a fight that is sure to deliver excitement. The two men have combined for 13 finishes and suffered just three losses between them.

The tape-delayed event streams on the ONE app and ONE’s YouTube channel at 7:30 a.m. ET. American fight fans can find the tape-delayed broadcast on the B/R Live streaming platform. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS
Mauro Cerilli vs. Abdulbasir Vagabov
Daichi Takenaka vs. Ivanildo Delfino
Rui Chen vs. Won Il Kwon
Kickboxing: Mihajlo Kecojevic vs. Beybulat Isaev
Sovannahry Em vs. Jung Yoon Choi
Alain Ngalani vs. Oumar Kane