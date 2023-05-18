Home
Photos
Tony Soto def. Tyler Goodjohn (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane def. Blake LaCaze (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Keith Richardson def. Cody Jenkins (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Sydney Smith def. Andy Nguyen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Allen def. Trevor Loken (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
BKFC 42 (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trukon Carson def. LJ Hermreck (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Samuel Samples def. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Barnard def. Joshua Marer (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tony Soto def. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane def. Blake LaCaze (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Keith Richardson def. Cody Jenkins (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Sydney Smith def. Andy Nguyen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Allen def. Trevor Loken (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
BKFC 42 (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trukon Carson def. LJ Hermreck (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Samuel Samples def. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
John Barnard def. Joshua Marer (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Photos

BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The event featured a lightweight headliner between Tony Soto and Tyler Goodjohn.

The preliminary card aired live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu9Lo_ytpLc starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

