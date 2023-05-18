BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn Fight Night Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The event featured a lightweight headliner between Tony Soto and Tyler Goodjohn.

The preliminary card aired live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu9Lo_ytpLc starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV at 8 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.