BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Nick Vespe/BKFC)(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
(Nick Vespe/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Nick Vespe/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
David Feldman (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Doug Coltrane vs. Blake LaCaze (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Gator Head (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trevor Loken vs. Brandon Allen (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Dustin Pague vs. Wade Johnson (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Trukon Carson vs. LJ Hermreck (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Cole Ferrell vs. Cody Schieve (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Jonathan Miller vs. Dustin Long (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
Samuel Samples vs. Glendel Futrell (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
John Barnard vs. Joshua Marer (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
David Feldman (Phil Lambert/BKFC)
(Phil Lambert/BKFC)