BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn Weigh-In Results and Photo Gallery

On Friday, May 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 42: Soto vs. Goodjohn, live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The event features a lightweight headliner between Tony Soto and Tyler Goodjohn.

The preliminary card airs live on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu9Lo_ytpLc starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on BKTV at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Thursday, May 11. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Tony Soto (155.9) vs. Tyler Goodjohn (155.8)

Doug Coltrane (174.74) vs. Blake Lacaze (175.8)

Keith Richardson (145) vs. Cody Jenkins (144.8)

Andy Nguyen (115.5) vs. Sydney Smith (115)

Trevor Loken (145.8) vs. Brandon Allen (145.8)

Brandon Bushaw (145) vs. Rick Caruso (141.9)

Dustin Pague (164.9) vs. Wade Johnson (173.9)

Trukon Carson (165.8) vs. LJ Hermreck (165)

Cole Ferrell (145.6) vs. Cody Schieve (145.8)

Jonathan Miller (205.6) vs. Dustin Long (204.7)

Samuel Samples (144) vs. Glendel Futrell (145)

Jon Barnard (154.3) vs. Josh Marer (155.6)