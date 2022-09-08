UFC Stars Who Had the Longest Winning Streaks

A solid winning streak is an incredibly hard thing to accomplish in the Octagon. Despite this, there have still been a couple of highly impressive winning streaks over the years that deserve to be recognized.

Some of the most popular UFC fighters have managed to retire with their streaks intact and relatively unharmed, whereas others have finally succumbed to their opponent during a match and lost their titles.

There are lots of names to consider when looking at UFC spreads and making your bets on your winner, but none more so than those included in this list.

That being said, here are some of the UFC fighters that have the longest win streaks in the history of the promotion.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva holds the record for the longest winning streak in the history of the UFC.

Silva held the UFC middleweight title for almost 2,500 consecutive days and won 16 consecutive bouts from 2006 until 2012. Silva always displayed incredible confidence in the ring and often resorted to showboating. However, this eventually backfired.

During his 17th UFC bout against Chris Weidman in 2013, Silva began taunting his opponent. At one stage, he left his chin unprotected, so Weidman seized the opportunity to knock him out, take the title, and bring Silva’s undefeated streak – the longest title reign in UFC history – to an end.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman was the previous welterweight champion and held onto his title until a 2022 rematch at UFC 278 against Leon Edwards that was six years in the making.

Usman struggled in the first round as Edwards took him down to the mat for the first time in his UFC career. Usman then returned to the suffocating wrestling that makes up the majority of his fighting style since his transition to pro in 2012, dominating Edwards and looking like he would retain the belt again.

Unfortunately, Usman lost his 15-fight winning streak to the British fighter following a nasty KO defeat only 56 seconds from victory. Leon Edwards’ comeback is one of the greatest in MMA history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the very few UFC fighters to retire with an unbeaten record. He achieved 29 active wins and no losses in his career with 13 of the victories occurring in the UFC.

He announced his retirement in 2021 but there are a couple of things that hint that he will be making a comeback within the next couple of years. If he does return, there’s likely going to be no way of stopping this record-breaker on his quest for success!

Georges St-Pierre

This former UFC two-division champion has been rated as one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the sport. He lost twice throughout his illustrious 15-year-long career. His most recent loss, which occurred in 2007, is his last in the UFC promotion.

He amassed 13 back-to-back wins including the middleweight title over Michael Bisping. He is now retired with an unbeaten record and, much like Nurmagomedov, there have been whispers of a return to the UFC. This has yet to be seen.

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson, the inaugural UFC flyweight champion, holds the record for the most takedowns in the flyweight division. Known as ‘Mighty Mouse,’ this fighter has only suffered two losses during his time with the UFC.

He made winning look far too easy as he became the first-ever UFC flyweight champion to defend his title 11 times, which surpassed Anderson Silva’s record of 10 and upped his winning streak to 13.

He lost his winning streak during UFC 227 against Henry Cejudo in a rematch of their 2016 fight.

Jon Jones

The former light heavyweight champion looked to be undefeatable in the Octagon — to the point where his streak was technically not broken inside of the cage.

After a controversial disqualification loss against Matt Hamill in 2009, Jones would hit a streak and win his next 13 fights.

But after achieving these 13 wins consecutively, a potential 14th victory was overturned due to some unfortunate circumstances, the majority of which were of his own making. This match was officially reclassified as being a no-contest which capped Jones’ winning streak at a total of 13 wins.

Summary

The UFC continues to grow each year, with plenty of new talented hopefuls entering the promotion each season. This means there are plenty of names to contend with and remember. Yet these are the UFC fighters that have achieved the longest winning streaks in the history of the UFC.