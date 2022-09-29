Angela Lee Discusses Her Trilogy Fight with Xiong Jing Nan

ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee made a triumphant return to the ONE Championship stage earlier this year. Now, she is preparing to go after double gold once again at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III this Friday.

“Unstoppable” will challenge ONE women’s strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan in a highly anticipated trilogy match inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. And she is envisioning an epic night when the two superstars face off.

“Definitely, it stirs up a lot of different emotions. I am so familiar with the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Walking through those halls and being in that environment. It’s very, very familiar, so it feels right at home, and I know that I’ve gotten through this so many times. It’s definitely going to be an iconic moment on Sep. 30,” Lee said.

Advertisement



The rubber match with Xiong will be the main event of ONE’s second outing with Prime Video, giving both women another massive platform to showcase their talents to a global audience. It is an opportunity that Lee takes very seriously, and she is ready to represent her family and friends to the fullest when she takes the stage in U.S. primetime.

“I feel totally comfortable with who I am now and representing all the different places that make me who I am. But I know that my family is going to be in the crowd cheering me on,” she said.

After two dramatic bouts with her longtime rival, and with the series standing at 1-1, many are expecting another barnburner inside the Circle.

The evolution of both women as martial artists has Lee pumping the brakes on reducing this matchup to any typical storyline, as she is well aware that Xiong has been working on her ground game at Evolve MMA, while she has been rounding out her game in Hawaii.

“This is not going to be that typical striker versus grappler fight. I mean, it would be so wrong to label that because she’s evolved as an MMA fighter. I’ve evolved as an MMA fighter, and we both have,” Lee said.

“I feel very well with our games, but definitely, I’ll be looking to take her out in the early rounds. And I feel like her game plan is to take me out in later rounds. So yeah, we’ll see who gets what they want.”

After a lengthy camp for ONE X in preparation to defend her world title against Stamp Fairtex, the Singaporean-American superstar is happy to have a much more focused training process for her second attempt to become a two-division ONE world champion.

The United MMA star is ready to take her experience from the first two matchups and combine them with the hard work in the gym to make history under the lights.

“I feel great. Me and Xiong Jing Nan, we’ve had 10 rounds, you know, and we are pretty familiar with each other’s styles. But the one thing I can say is that I definitely feel like I’ve evolved much more as a fighter, as a mixed martial artist, and as a champion. I have gained a lot more experience since our first two encounters,” Lee said.

That experience will be put to the test on Friday, Sep. 30 at 8 p.m. ET when Lee meets Xiong for the third time at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III.