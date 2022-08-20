PFL 2022 9: Playoffs Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 9: Playoffs, live from the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The event features women’s lightweight and men’s featherweight semifinal bouts.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Marcin Held vs. Myles Price
Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably
Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka Iversen
Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi
Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrová – lightweight semifinal
Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight semifinal
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – lightweight semifinal
Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight semifinal
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber
Simeon Powell vs. João Paulo Fagundes
Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou
Aleksandr Chizov def. Omar Hussein by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:12
Zebenzui Ruiz def. Raphael Uchegbu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
