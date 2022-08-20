PFL 2022 9: Playoffs Results

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Professional Fighters League will host PFL 2022 9: Playoffs, live from the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The event features women’s lightweight and men’s featherweight semifinal bouts.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Louie Sutherland vs. Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka Iversen

Ali Taleb vs. Darius Mafi

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrová – lightweight semifinal

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight semifinal

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – lightweight semifinal

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight semifinal

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber

Simeon Powell vs. João Paulo Fagundes

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Aleksandr Chizov def. Omar Hussein by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 4:12

Zebenzui Ruiz def. Raphael Uchegbu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)