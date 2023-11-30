Aoki vs. Northcutt to Take Place at ONE 165, Along with Takeru vs. Rodtang

ONE Championship’s massive 2024 campaign will begin with a fight fans have been dreaming of for several years. Finally, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa will throw down in a flyweight superfight on Sunday, Jan. 28, at ONE 165.

The main event was first reported by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and officially announced at the event’s press conference Thursday morning in Japan. The event marks ONE’s first event in Japan since ONE: Century in 2019.

Takeru will make his long-awaited ONE debut in the main event spot after winning 36 of his last 37 bouts. The 32-year-old is one of the world’s preeminent kickboxers and gets to shine on ONE’s platform in a dream match right out of the gate.

Advertisement



Rodtang has seen his global star power rise over the past few years and recently blew U.S. audiences away at ONE Fight Night 10. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has wanted the matchup with Takeru for some time and has a chance to prove his aggressive style against the tactical mastermind of the Japanese superstar.

Also announced, Sage Northcutt will return in a lightweight MMA contest against Shinya Aoki.

The Japanese MMA icon has shown disregard for the American on social media and the clash of personalities makes the contest all the more interesting. Northcutt recently returned to action in May 2023 for the first time in four years after suffering facial fractures in his promotional debut.

Northcutt’s thrilling 39-second submission put him back in the mix right away. A win over the former divisional king could push him right into the thick of the title hunt.

The action of ONE 165 will emanate from Ariake Arena in Tokyo. These two explosive matchups will headline what should be a memorable return to Tokyo for ONE.

ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28. More bouts to be announced soon.