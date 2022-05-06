UFC 274 Weigh-In Results: Oliveira Misses Weight, Loses Title; Gaethje Can Win Belt

On Saturday, May 7, the UFC will host UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The event features the men’s lightweight and women’s strawweight title bouts.

The UFC 274 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The preliminary card continues on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET and also airs on ESPN. At 10 p.m. ET, the main card will broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 6. Click here for the official weigh-in video, and check below for full weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ and ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (155.5)** vs. Justin Gaethje (155) – for the lightweight title (Gaethje only)Rose Namajunas (115) vs. Carla Esparza (115) – for the strawweight titleMichael Chandler (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (155.5)Ovince St. Preux (205) vs. Maurício Rua (205.5)Donald Cerrone (155.5) vs. Joe Lauzon (155.5)André Fialho (170.5) vs. Cameron VanCamp (170)Randy Brown (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (170)Macy Chiasson (145.5) vs. Norma Dumont (146.5)*Brandon Royval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (125.5)Blagoy Ivanov (235.5) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (258.5)Francisco Trinaldo (170.5) vs. Danny Roberts (170.5)Tracy Cortez (125.5) vs. Melissa Gatto (125)Kleydson Rodrigues (125.5) vs. C.J. Vergara (126)Lupita Godinez (115) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (115.5)Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

**Oliveira misses weight and vacates title. Gaethje can win belt.

*Dumont missed weight by 0.5 pounds, gives up 30% of purse.