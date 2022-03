On Saturday, Mar. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC Fight Night: New York 2, live from the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino Event Center in Seneca, N.Y.. The event featured an interim bantamweight title clash between Jarod Grant and Anthony Retic.

The event aired live on BKTV starting at 6 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales Friday, Mar. 11. Above is a photo gallery from the event shot by Phil Lambert of BKFC. Click here for full results.