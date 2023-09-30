BKFC 51 Results: Hart Dominates Shaw, Retains Belt

On Friday, Sep. 29, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosted BKFC 51: Hart vs. Shaw, live from the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va. The event featured a strawweight title fight.

The event aired live on the BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Britain Hart def. Melanie Shah by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3) – for the strawweight title

Dustin Pague def. Joe Elmore by unanimous decision (50-45 x 3)

Stanislav Grosu def. Blake LaCaze by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:51

Bruce Abramski def. Mark Culp by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:43

Joseph Creer def. Ronnie Glass by TKO (body punch). Round 3, 1:18

Harris Stephenson def. Brian Maxwell by disqualification (illegal ground strikes). Round 5, 0:29

Kaine Tomlinson Sr. def. Brett Fields by TKO (punch). Round 1, 1:39

Rick Caruso def. Landon Williams by TKO (punch). Round 1, 1:43

Ka’Sim Ruffin def. Daniel Gary by TKO (punches). Round 3, 1:26