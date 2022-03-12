BKFC Fight Night: New York 2 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: New York 2, live from the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Seneca, N.Y.. The event features an interim bantamweight title clash between Jarod Grant and Anthony Retic.

The event airs live on BKTV starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jarod Grant vs. Anthony Retic – for the interim bantamweight title

Connor Tierney vs. Jeremiah Riggs

Eddie Hoch vs. Dustin Pague

Matt Phillips vs. Manuel Moreira

Gabe Saccheti vs. Jack Grady

Zachary Calmus vs. Kyle McElroy

Charisa Sigala vs. Angela Danzig

Devin Gibson vs. Kody Allen Murray

Christian Torres vs. Stanislav Grosu

Art Driscoll vs. Damon Bell

Lardy Navarro vs. Anthony Prater