BKFC Fight Night: New York 2 Results

On Saturday, Mar. 12, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC Fight Night: New York 2, live from the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Seneca, N.Y.. The event features an interim bantamweight title clash between Jarod Grant and Anthony Retic.
The event airs live on BKTV starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Jarod Grant vs. Anthony Retic – for the interim bantamweight title
Connor Tierney vs. Jeremiah Riggs
Eddie Hoch vs. Dustin Pague
Matt Phillips vs. Manuel Moreira
Gabe Saccheti vs. Jack Grady
Zachary Calmus vs. Kyle McElroy
Charisa Sigala vs. Angela Danzig
Devin Gibson vs. Kody Allen Murray
Christian Torres vs. Stanislav Grosu
Art Driscoll vs. Damon Bell
Lardy Navarro vs. Anthony Prater
