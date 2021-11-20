Top Rank Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Results

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Top Rank will host Top Rank Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter, live from the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a WBO welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

The early prelims air live on the ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The action stays on ESPN+ with the prelims at 7 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter – for the WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo

Isaac Dogboe def. Christopher Diaz by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa ends in no decision. Round 2, 3:00

Karlos Balderas def. Julio Cortez by TKO. Round 4, 2:13

Tiger Johnson def. Antonius Grable by TKO. Round 4, 1:54