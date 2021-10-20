Contender Series Results: Petrosyan, Borralho, Rodriguez and Parsons Earn Contracts

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its fifth season. The eighth episode appeared Tuesday, Oct. 19, and featured a group of talented up-and-comers.

The show, which continued on its home on ESPN+, aimed to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The eighth episode streamed live at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jonny Parsons by Solomon Renfro by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Piera Rodriguez def. Valesca Machado by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Caio Borralho def. Jesse Murray by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:41

Armen Petrosyan def. Kaloyan Kolev by KO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 4:27

Pedro Falcão def. James Barnes by KO (strikes). Round 3, 3:55