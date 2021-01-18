Home
Neil Magny (Dave Mandel/Sherdog)
News

UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny Weigh-in Results

Rob Tatum Assistant Editor

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the UFC will host UFC on ESPN 20: Chiesa vs. Magny from Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s main event, a pair of Ultimate Fighter alums collide as Michael Chiesa meets Neil Magny in a welterweight affair. Both fighters enter the headlining affair riding three-fight winning streaks. Chiesa was last in action against former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos last January. Meanwhile, Magny bested former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in August.

The event kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on ESPN+ at 9 a.m. ET, with the main card airing at 12 p.m. ET, on both ESPN+ and ESPN.

The fighters hit the scales on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

ESPN Main Card
Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)
Warlley Alves (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)
Ike Villanueva (206) vs. Vinicius Moreira (206)
Roxanne Modafferi (126) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)
Matt Schnell (126) vs. Tyson Nam (126)
Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)
ESPN Preliminary Card
Omari Akhmedov (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)
Ricky Simon (136) vs. Gaetano Pirrello (136)
Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (126)
Dalcha Lungiambula (186) vs. Markus Perez (186)
Francisco Figueredo (126) vs. Jerome Rivera (126)
Mike Davis (154.5) vs. Mason Jones (156)
Umar Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (135)
Victoria Leonardo (125.5) vs. Manon Fiorot (126)